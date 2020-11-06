Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $281,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,443,316.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 7th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 825 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $107,728.50.

NYSE:IT opened at $146.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $165.26. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

