Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $281,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,443,316.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 7th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 825 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $107,728.50.
NYSE:IT opened at $146.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $165.26. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.
IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.71.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.
