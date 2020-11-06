Insider Selling: Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) VP Sells $488,850.93 in Stock

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE DOV opened at $117.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.94. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Dover by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,740,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,860,000 after buying an additional 38,861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,932,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,639,000 after buying an additional 49,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,167,000 after purchasing an additional 227,829 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,229,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,728,000 after purchasing an additional 127,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,027,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,191,000 after purchasing an additional 79,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.