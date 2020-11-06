Insider Selling: Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Director Sells $942,900.00 in Stock

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.16. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $77.19.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cree by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Cree by 58.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cree by 100.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cree by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,584 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cree by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Charter Equity reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

