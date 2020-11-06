Insider Selling: Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Sells C$834,200.00 in Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer John Friedrichsen sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.00, for a total transaction of C$834,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,560,000.

John Friedrichsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 4th, John Friedrichsen sold 5,000 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.00, for a total value of C$485,000.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, John Friedrichsen sold 8,200 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.00, for a total transaction of C$795,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, John Friedrichsen sold 100 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.00, for a total transaction of C$9,000.00.

On Monday, September 28th, John Friedrichsen sold 100 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.00, for a total transaction of C$9,000.00.

On Friday, September 25th, John Friedrichsen sold 3,000 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.25, for a total transaction of C$264,750.00.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.54. The firm had revenue of C$922.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.52 million.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

