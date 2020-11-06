Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Sells $372,476.72 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $372,476.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at $406,495.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 13,334 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $555,627.78.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $280,030.52.

Shares of NET opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.23 and a beta of -0.60. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $61.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,102,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,469 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,394,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 31,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 118,591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 592,958 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

