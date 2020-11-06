Insider Selling: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO Sells $908,960.00 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $908,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,849,011.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $119.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.85. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $173.56.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Citrix Systems by 1,057.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 726,715 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $107,379,000 after purchasing an additional 663,926 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $454,922,000 after acquiring an additional 580,208 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,581,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 753,917 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $111,512,000 after acquiring an additional 488,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 7,917.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 486,821 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $72,006,000 after acquiring an additional 480,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.