Insider Selling: Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) General Counsel Sells $571,485.00 in Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $571,485.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $163.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $171.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 133.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 24.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc increased its position in Caterpillar by 126.4% during the second quarter. Truehand Inc now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.