Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CFO Sells $1,568,438.10 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $1,568,438.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,321.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CDNA opened at $54.12 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $55.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 306.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 20.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.