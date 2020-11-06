Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CFO Sells $38,639.25 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $38,639.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,308.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Richard Douglas Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

On Tuesday, October 13th, Richard Douglas Booth sold 1,004 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $43,914.96.

On Friday, October 2nd, Richard Douglas Booth sold 1,100 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $46,354.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Richard Douglas Booth sold 26,468 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $1,266,758.48.

EPAY opened at $43.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.05, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.