Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $18,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,970.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $18,948.00.

APLS opened at $37.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 14.72 and a quick ratio of 14.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.12. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

