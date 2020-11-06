Insider Selling: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CFO Sells $1,680,900.00 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,181.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Anaplan by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 35.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 875,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,799,000 after buying an additional 226,918 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 3.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 28.1% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

