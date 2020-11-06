Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Sells $1,762,500.00 in Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $119.46 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $120.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Amphenol by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

