Insider Selling: Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CRO Sells $556,285.98 in Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $556,285.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $143,137.64.

On Monday, October 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total transaction of $181,948.28.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $171,093.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total transaction of $137,971.12.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 2,738 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total transaction of $483,530.80.

NYSE AYX opened at $144.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.19.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 417.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 120.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

