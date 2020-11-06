Insider Buying: Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) CFO Acquires $811,440.00 in Stock

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) CFO James C. Iv Mabry bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $29.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.40. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Renasant by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Renasant by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 303,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Renasant by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNST. DA Davidson cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

