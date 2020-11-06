Insider Buying: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Douglas L. Kennedy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $18,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $31.72.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.

Several analysts have commented on PGC shares. ValuEngine raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 147,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.4% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 141,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 28,623 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth $2,045,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

