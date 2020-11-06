Insider Buying: Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Major Shareholder Acquires $444,938.42 in Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 117,398 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $444,938.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Honeywell International Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Honeywell International Inc acquired 130,951 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $512,018.41.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00.

NYSE HON opened at $183.28 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $128.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.90.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after buying an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 645.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,788,000 after acquiring an additional 507,688 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 861.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after acquiring an additional 450,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Honeywell International by 45.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,015,000 after purchasing an additional 338,500 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.28.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

