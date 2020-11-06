Insider Buying: HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Director Purchases 1,100 Shares of Stock

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $13,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,660. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HBT opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. HBT Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.31 million and a PE ratio of 8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in HBT Financial by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 121,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HBT Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HBT Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

