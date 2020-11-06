Insider Buying: Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) CFO Acquires $26,800.00 in Stock

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) CFO Paul Bunn purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,270 shares in the company, valued at $713,818. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Bunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 30th, Paul Bunn purchased 500 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $6,775.00.

CVLG stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $263.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVLG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens upped their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

