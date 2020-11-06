Independence Gold Corp. (IGO.V) (CVE:IGO) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Shares of Independence Gold Corp. (IGO.V) (CVE:IGO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Independence Gold Corp. (IGO.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35.

About Independence Gold Corp. (IGO.V) (CVE:IGO)

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds three exploration projects in central British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising fifteen mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Moosehorn property that consists of 82 quartz mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,720 hectares located in the Whitehorse mining district, Yukon.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Gold Corp. (IGO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Gold Corp. (IGO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.