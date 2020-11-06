Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 595 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 595 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $15,702.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 22,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,222.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $672.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,912,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Impinj by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 351,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after buying an additional 109,612 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Impinj by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 71,406 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,923,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Impinj by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 63,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

