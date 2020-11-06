Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC started coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Imperial Oil from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -712.50 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.76%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

