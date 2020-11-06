Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has C$23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$18.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$22.24.

Shares of IMO opened at C$18.61 on Monday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of C$10.27 and a 1-year high of C$35.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -147.16%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

