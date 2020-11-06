Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$19.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IMO. Tudor Pickering reissued a sell rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$22.24.

Get Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) alerts:

IMO opened at C$18.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.12. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of C$10.27 and a 12 month high of C$35.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -147.16%.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.