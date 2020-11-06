Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 99.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $8,705,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1,690.1% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 69.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $3,769,806.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $208.88 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $210.27. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.