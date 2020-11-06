IFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,622 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RF. AXA raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 233,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 332.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 60.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,382,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 519,089 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,040,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 207,350 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

