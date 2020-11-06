IFG Advisory LLC Takes $516,000 Position in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 59,086 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 39,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.15.

NYSE FHN opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon National Co. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

