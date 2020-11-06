IFG Advisory LLC Sells 837 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 89.5% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $56.85 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $89.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

