IFG Advisory LLC Sells 630 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 48.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,705,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,263 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,480,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 20.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,935,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,401,000 after acquiring an additional 332,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,718,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

