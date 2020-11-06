IFG Advisory LLC Sells 507 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,485,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,120,000 after buying an additional 256,766 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $108.20 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $122.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

