IFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,426 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,887 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,942,831.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

