IFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,901 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $1,625,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 108,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,600 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAL stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

