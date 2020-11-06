IFG Advisory LLC Sells 282 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

IWS opened at $86.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

