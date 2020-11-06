IFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 52.7% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,232 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Edward Jones upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.39.

Shares of BA stock opened at $157.09 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $375.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.57. The company has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.39.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

