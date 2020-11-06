IFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Shares of SIVR stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

