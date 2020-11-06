IFG Advisory LLC Sells 10,076 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,076 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 233,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 608,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 135,857 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 47.6% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.4% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 620,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 100,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.9% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 113,707 shares in the last quarter.

IAU stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

