IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,569,000 after purchasing an additional 46,916 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 33,309 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 74,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 213,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 702,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,633,000 after buying an additional 31,720 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.07.

