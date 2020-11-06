IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 629 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 24.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $123.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.15. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

