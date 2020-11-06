IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 2,921 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 28.8% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 68.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.71. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

