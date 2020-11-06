IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 129 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $129.70 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $131.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $188.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 786,276 shares of company stock valued at $97,951,137 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Rowe raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

