IFG Advisory LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,216,000 after purchasing an additional 152,223 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 72,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter.

VIGI opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.96. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $75.60.

