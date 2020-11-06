IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,291,000 after buying an additional 929,961 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after buying an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 10,338,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,669,000 after buying an additional 199,886 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after buying an additional 3,878,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,702,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,789,000 after buying an additional 119,763 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

