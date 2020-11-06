IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,750.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 202.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $53.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.