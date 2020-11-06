IFG Advisory LLC Has $436,000 Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,093 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $148,034,000 after buying an additional 1,071,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 432.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,333 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 100,975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,670 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BUD shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

NYSE:BUD opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $83.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

