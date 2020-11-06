IFG Advisory LLC Has $424,000 Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 107.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.56. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 100.00%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

FSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

