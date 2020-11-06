IFG Advisory LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.64.

Shares of NVDA opened at $566.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $528.65 and its 200-day moving average is $428.94. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The firm has a market cap of $309.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.