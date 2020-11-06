IFG Advisory LLC Has $293,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research upped their target price on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.88.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $198.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.28. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $207.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $155,179.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total value of $412,839.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,231 shares of company stock worth $625,242. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

