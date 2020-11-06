IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $221,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 89,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 63,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.39 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $202.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.66.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.