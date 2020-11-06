IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $260.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $236.80 billion, a PE ratio of 101.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.94.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.41, for a total transaction of $2,961,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,928,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,244,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $1,363,696.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 687,772 shares of company stock valued at $166,577,874 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

