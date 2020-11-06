IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 76.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 489.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 138.9% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,913.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.81.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

