IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.84 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $23.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80.

